The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams have been scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the CBSE term 2 datesheets are released, the students will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 20, 2022 11:23 am IST

Updates On CBSE Term 2 Exam Dates; Here's What We Know About Class 10, 12 Datesheets
Update on CBSE term 2 datesheets
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is holding a two-term exam for the 2021-22 academic session is yet to announce an update on the second term exams. The board has already held the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams in November-December 2021 and is expected to release the term 1 scorecards soon. The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 has been scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the CBSE term 2 datesheets are released, the students will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.

The board has already released the term 2 Class 10, 12 sample papers on the CBSE website, hinting that the board will be held the term 2 exams as per schedule.

The CBSE term 2 sample papers contain questions that could be asked in the upcoming board exam. Students can download the term 2 CBSE Board exam Class 10, 12 sample papers from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in. The Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 sample papers includes the chapters and units that are to be covered in term 2. In a first, the CBSE is conducting the board exams in two terms — term 1 and term 2.

As per the CBSE term 2 exam pattern, the term 2 CBSE question paper will include case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions and will be held for a duration of two hours.

A CBSE statement issued earlier said: “It has been noticed that a few online media platforms are circulating incorrect information and confusing audiences, using expressions such as Breaking News about major exam pattern changes in class X and XII, Term 2 Board exams.”

“It is clarified in the interest of students that the Board had announced the changes in exam pattern (mentioned in circular number 51, dated 5th July 2021). Term 1 exams have already been completed and the format of exams for Term 2 is also mentioned in the same circular,” it added.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022
