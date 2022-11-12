  • Home
Updates On CBSE Class 10, 12 Time Table For 2023 Board Exam

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023: After the CBSE time table release, the board will publish the Class 10, 12 admit cards on cbse.gov.in website for the 2023 board exams.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 12, 2022 10:51 am IST

Class 10, Class 12 datesheet CBSE 2023 exam expected soon at cbse.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce an update on the 2023 Class 10, 12 timetables. While CBSE is set to start the practical examinations, project, and internal assessment exams for winter-bound states from November 15 to December 14, the CBSE practical exams for others will be conducted from January 1, 2023. The 2023 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will, however, start on February 15, 2023. The Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE 2023 datesheets will be made available on the cbse.gov.in website.

Meanwhile, CBSE has released the subject-wise Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers. In addition to the CBSE board 2023 sample papers, the marking schemes for all the subjects have also been published. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers contain the specimen questions that can be asked in the 2023 board exams. A student taking the CBSE board exams in 2023 can also know the format of the exam, topics and the type of questions that can be asked in the 2023 exam with the help of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers.

CBSE Exam Date Sheet: How To Check

  1. Go to the CBSE official website -- cbse.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the 'Main website' tab
  3. CBSE academic website will open
  4. Click on the designated link for CBSE 2023 board exam time table -- Class 10 or Class 12
  5. CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet will appear on the screen
  6. Download the CBSE date sheet PDF

After the release of the CBSE time table, the board will publish the Class 10, 12 admit cards on cbse.gov.in website for the 2023 board exams.

CBSE Datesheet CBSE Exam Dates
