Update On WBJEE 2022 Result Date; Know Where, How To Check

WBJEE 2022 result date soon

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 result is due to be declared soon. The examinations board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE result on the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in. The board has already released the WBJEE answer keys on May 6 and candidates were able to raise objections against the answer key by Sunday, May 8. There is, however, no update on the WBJEE 2022 result date.

The WBJEE result last year was released on August 6, and the exam was held on July 17, while in 2020 the exam was held on February 2 and the WBJEE result date was August 7.

WBJEE Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the designated result link

Insert the login credentials, if required

Submit and view the result and WBJEE scorecard

The students who took WBJEE on April 30 reviewed the papers as moderate and balanced. Analysing the paper as balanced, a WBJEE aspirant said all the sections had a mix of easy and tough questions. "The paper was quite easy, and not at all difficult. The Maths paper had questions mostly from Calculus and Co-ordinate geometry. Some questions were a bit analytical and followed the pattern of JEE Advanced," the student added.

A total of 65,170 students had appeared for WBJEE last year, and 64,850, or 99.5 per cent, qualified and were eligible for participating in counselling.

WBJEE is the admission test for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes of the state.

WBJEE 2021 was held for two papers – paper 1: Mathematics and paper 2: Physics and Chemistry. Both papers had 100 marks each.

The exam was held as an OMR based test. Candidates had to mark their responses using black ballpoint pens.