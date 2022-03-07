Update On SSC Time Table 2022 Maharashtra Board; Question Banks, Important Topics

Maharashtra SSC board exam dates, question banks

The Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination which is scheduled to be held from March 15 and April 4 will be conducted in offline mode. The Maharashtra board has also released the question bank for the students of Class 10. The question banks on the official website of the board -- maa.ac.in, will enable a candidate to check and practice and get to know what topics might be asked in the board exam 2022.

While announcing the release of SSC Maharashtra board question bank, School Education Minister of the state Varsha Gaikwad had earlier said: "To help students of class Xth & XIIth prepare for the state board exams, @scertmaha will be providing subject-wise question banks. These will be available at maa.ac.in. Students should avail themselves of the benefit.”

Varsha Gaikwad further said, “These question banks will help students in their self study, understand the exam pattern and better their preparations for the upcoming exams.”

Maharashtra State Board 10th Exam Time Table 2021: Direct Link

Maharashtra SSC Question Banks 2022: Direct Link

Maharashtra SSC theory exams will take place from March 15 to April 4. The out-of-turn exam for SSC students will be conducted between April 5 and April 22.

According to the board officials, 16,25,311 students have applied for SSC exams.

This year, there will be no fixed exam centres and students will write their papers from their respective schools and junior colleges, the board informed.

An additional 15 minutes will be given to students for papers carrying 40-60 marks and 30 minutes extra for exam papers with marks between 70 and 100.