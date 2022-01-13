Update On CBSE Term 1 Result Date Soon; Know Where, How To Check

CBSE result date expected soon

The result date of the term 1 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to be declared soon. Although the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat and the final CBSE result will be published after term 2 exams get over, Class 10 and Class 12 students who appeared for the first term exams are waiting for the scorecards to be released soon. When declared, the students will be able to access and download the CBSE term 1 scorecards on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Speaking to Careers360 on Tuesday, January 11, a CBSE official said that the evaluation process of both classes 10 and 12 exams are ongoing.

The MCQs in the CBSE term 1 question papers included case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The duration of the exam was 90 minutes and covered 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus. As a first, CBSE has taken the exams in OMR sheets for objective-type questions. The questions carried equal marks each and was held for a total of 40 marks.

Apart from the CBSE websites, the other official methods to check Class 10 and Class 12 results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like previous year, the CBSE exam result may also be available on the UMANG app and can be accessed via SMS.

CBSE Term 1 Result Class 10, 12: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 On the login page, enter the required credentials like roll numbers and dates of birth Submit and download the CBSE term 1 result Class 10, 12

CBSE is also expected to release the term 2 dates 2022 board exams soon. These exams have been scheduled to be held on March-April, 2022 and the CBSE datesheets will be released on cbseacademic.nic.in. While term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, term 2 exams will be on both short and long answer type questions.