Update On CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Dates; Know About Question Banks, Sample Papers

CBSE 2023 Exam: The board has released the question banks and sample papers for all the subjects of Class 10 and Class 12 on the CBSE official website -- cbse.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 15, 2022 3:41 pm IST

CBSE sample paper, question bank has been made available on the CBSE official website
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 on February 15, 2023. While the CBSE practical examinations, project, internal assessment exams in the winter-bound states has started today, November 15, and is set to continue till December 14, the practical exams for all other states will be held from January 1, 2023. The CBSE has released the question banks and sample papers for all the subjects of Class 10 and Class 12.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers have been published along with the marking schemes for all the subjects. With the help of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers, a student taking the board exams in 2023 can also know the format of the exam, topics and the type of questions that can be asked in the 2023 annual exam.

The CBSE question banks on the official website of the board -- cbse.gov.in, will enable a candidate to check and practice and get to know what topics might be asked in the board exam 2023.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Question Bank: How To Download

  1. Go to cbseacademic.nic.in
  2. Click on the Question Bank link located on the tab
  3. Go to Class 10 or Class 12, as the case maybe
  4. On the next window, click on the designated subject
  5. Download and practice the question bank
