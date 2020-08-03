Upcoming Law Entrance Exams, Check Details Here

Take a look at upcoming law entrance exams and check their status.

The current academic session has seen exam calendars go for a toss; thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. At the time of writing this article, many entrance exams have been delayed, including popular ones like CLAT and AILET. There are a few exceptions like KLEE, which has managed to conduct both its exams for 3-year and 5-year LLB admission. But outside of it, there is little solace as students and parents wait with bated breath to see what might happen next.

The situation is such that many upcoming law entrance examinations are jeopardized, especially the centre-based ones. That may be a reason why exams like AILET and LSAT India have moved to remote-proctored mode to bypass the threat posed by the pandemic.

In this article, we take a look at upcoming law entrance exams and check their status.

Upcoming law entrance exams - Schedule

Name of the exam Exam date LSAT India 2020 July 19-22, and 26, 2020 CLAT 2020 August 22, 2020 AILET 2020 August 18, 2020 MH CET Law 2020 To be announced TS LAWCET 2020 To be announced AP LAWCET 2020 August 6, 2020 BHU LLB 2020 and BLAT 2020 August 16-31, 2020 LFAT 2020 and LAT 2020 To be announced





Upcoming law entrance exam - CLAT 2020

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 entrance exam will be conducted on August 22 in computer-based, online, centre-based mode. Previously, the exam was administered in pen-and-paper mode but has since moved to online mode as a precaution against COVID-19 pandemic.

The exam will be held at 203 test locations, up from the 67 locations announced earlier for the pen-and-paper exam.

The CLAT question paper for the UG programme will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), whereas for the PG programme there will be 120 MCQs. Each question will carry 1 mark, while for an incorrect attempt 0.25 mark will be deducted. Note that the Descriptive Section in CLAT 2020 for the LLM programme has been dropped.

CLAT is conducted by the Consortium of NLUs for admission to UG and PG programmes offered by the 22 participating NLUs. NLU seat intake for UG program is 2538 seats, and for PG program it is 742 seats.

Upcoming law entrance exams - AILET 2020

The NTA, on behalf of NLU Delhi, will conduct the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2020 on August 18. The exam will be conducted as a remote proctored test (RPT), wherein the candidate can take the exam from their homes or a place of their choice.

Considering the exam will be proctored remotely, the candidate will need a webcam to enable computer system and internet connectivity. To help students get acclimatized to the new model, the NTA has scheduled webinars on July 23 and 30, which will be followed by a mock test on August 7. Using the mock test, one can check the readiness of exam equipment.

Admit cards for the exam will be issued in online mode on July 27.

The AILET exam is conducted for admission to BA LLB and LLM programmes offered by the NLU Delhi. The AILET-based seat intake for the two programmes is: BA LLB - 110 seats, LLM - 70 seats.

Upcoming law entrance exams - LSAT India 2020

LSAT India is one of the first exams to adopt the remote-proctored testing mode in response to the COVID-19 situation. Prior to that the exam was conducted as a pencil-and-paper test. To help candidates with the transition it released a detailed FAQs section on its official website.

LSAT India 2020 remote-proctored exam will be conducted on July 19-22, and again on July 26. Admit cards are available post slot booking from July 6-17.

With the exam moving to RPT mode, some changes have been made to the LSAT India 2020 exam pattern as well. This includes reducing the testing time to 2 hours 20 minutes (from 2 hours 55 minutes) and removing the variables section.

Upcoming law entrance exams - MH CET Law 2020

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra conducts the state-level MH CET 2020 entrance exams for admission to 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes in the state. The exams were originally slated to be conducted on April 12 (5-year LLB) and June 28 (3-year LLB), but now stand postponed in view of the pandemic.

The State CET Cell is expected to release new schedules shortly.

The MHCET law exam is conducted in computer-based mode, with question paper for both 3-year and 5-year LLB comprising 150 questions of 1 mark each. There is no negative marking.

The seat intake for the 3-year LLB programme is around 15,000, whereas there are around 10,000 seats for the 5-year LLB programme.

Upcoming law entrance exams - TS LAWCET 2020

Osmania University, Hyderabad conducts the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) for admission to 3-year and 5-year LLB courses in law colleges in the state of Telangana. TS LAWCET 2020 exam has been currently postponed, with new dates expected to be announced shortly.

The application form of TS LAWCET 2020 is however open with late fees till July 25; interested candidates who meet prescribed eligibility criteria can apply for admission.

The state-level TS LAWCET is conducted in online mode and is of 90 minutes duration. The question paper includes a total of 120 multiple-choice questions, with each carrying 1 mark.

Upcoming law entrance exams - AP LAWCET 2020

Sri Krishnadevaraya University will conduct the AP LAWCET 2020 entrance examination on August 6. It was originally slated for May 8, but has been rescheduled like many other exams due to the COVID-19 situation.

The state-level exam will be conducted in online mode and will be of 150 minutes duration. The question type will be objective.

The application form of AP LAWCET 2020 is now open with a late fee and can be filled till July 25. Successfully registered candidates will be issued hall tickets from August 2 onward.

Upcoming law entrance exams - BHU LLB 2020 and BLAT 2020

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will conduct the university-level law entrance exams BLAT 2020 and BHU LLB 2020 between August 16-31. The exams will be administered in both online and offline modes across various cities in India.

BLAT scores will be used for admission to the 5-year integrated LLB programme, which has an intake capacity of around 30-60 seats. Meanwhile, admission to the 3-year LLB programme will be based on BHU LLB scores; total intake capacity for the programme is 230 seats.

Upcoming law entrance exams - LFAT 2020 and LAT 2020

Allahabad University conducts the LFAT and LAT exams for admission to the 5-year and 3-year LLB programme respectively. As of now both the exams stand postponed, with new dates expected to be announced soon.

The exams are conducted in offline, pen-and-paper mode; given the pandemic situation, it will be interesting to see if any changes are being made to the exam pattern.

The question paper will include 150 MCQs, each of 2 marks. The duration of the exam will be two hours.

Manash Rrites On Law Entrance Examinations And Universities At Careers360.