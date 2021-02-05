  • Home
  • Education
  • Upcoming Hostels In Maharashtra Universities To Be Named 'Matoshree'

Upcoming Hostels In Maharashtra Universities To Be Named 'Matoshree'

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Friday said upcoming student hostels in state-run universities will be named 'Matoshree' and the existing ones may also be renamed.

Education | PTI | Updated: Feb 5, 2021 8:43 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Cabinet Approves 'Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha'' Scholarship Scheme
First ASEAN-India Hackathon 2021 Concludes
Live Updates: Delhi Schools Reopening Today For Classes 9, 11
Steps Taken Against Misleading Ads By EdTech Companies: Education Minister In Parliament
Schools In Delhi To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 Today
How To Choose MBA College? Here’s What Experts Suggest
Upcoming Hostels In Maharashtra Universities To Be Named 'Matoshree'
Upcoming Hostels In Maharashtra Universities To Be Named 'Matoshree'
Mumbai:

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Friday said upcoming student hostels in state-run universities will be named 'Matoshree' and the existing ones may also be renamed. 'Matoshree' happens to be the name of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence in suburban Bandra here.

Speaking to reporters, the minister for higher and technical education said he will be exploring the possibility of renaming the existing hostels as 'Matoshree, as these facilities offer students shelter like their own mothers.

"All the upcoming hostels on campuses of universities will be named 'Matoshree'. I will also explore the possibility of giving the same name to the existing facilities," Mr Samant said.

Click here for more Education News
maharashtra college
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Cabinet Approves 'Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha'' Scholarship Scheme
Delhi Cabinet Approves 'Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha'' Scholarship Scheme
Uttar Pradesh To Reopen Schools For Classes 1 To 8
Uttar Pradesh To Reopen Schools For Classes 1 To 8
GATE 2021: 9 Lakh To Appear, IIT Bombay Issues Letter For Smooth Movement Of Candidates
GATE 2021: 9 Lakh To Appear, IIT Bombay Issues Letter For Smooth Movement Of Candidates
NTA Reopens CMAT Application Fee Payment Window
NTA Reopens CMAT Application Fee Payment Window
Education Ministry To Rename 1,063 Residential Schools, Hostels After Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
Education Ministry To Rename 1,063 Residential Schools, Hostels After Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
.......................... Advertisement ..........................