UPCET Seat Allotment Result For BTech, Other Courses Releasing Today

UPCET seat allotment result 2021 for BTech, other courses releasing today

The result of Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) seat allotment for BTech, BPharma, MBA, MCA, MTech and lateral entry would be released today, on October 7, 2021. As per the schedule released earlier, the last date to fill the choices online was October 6, 2021. All those who had appeared for the UPCET 2021 exam, can check their allotment status once released on the official website, upcet.admissions.nic.in.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

The process of freezing willingness on seat allotment would be held from October 8 to 9. Students need to freeze the allotted seats online and report at the allotted colleges by October 10.

The second phase of counselling would be conducted from October 9 to 12, and the seat allotment result will be released on October 13, 2021.

UPCET Seat Allotment Result 2021: How To Check