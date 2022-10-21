  • Home
UPCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow has declared the UPCET counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result for the BTech course today.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 8:19 pm IST

UPTAC 2022 BTech round 2 seat allocation result declared

UP BTech Counselling 2022: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow has declared the UPCET counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result for the BTech course today, October 21. Aspirants can check the UP BTech second round seat allotment results on the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in. Candidates need to log in with JEE Main application number and password in order to check and download the UPCET round 2 seat allocation result.

Recommended: Check your NITs/IIITs/GFTIs & Uttar Pradesh Engineering College Admission Chances through JEE  Rank. Click Here

Candidates shortlisted in the second round of UP BTech counselling can respond to the allotted seat by choosing either freeze or float option between October 22 and 25, 2022. The candidates can confirm their seats by paying the admission fee at the allotted college within the stipulated timeline. Candidates who wish to withdraw their seats from the UP BTech round 2 allotment can do so by paying nominal charges for leaving the seat.

Direct Link: UPCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

UPCET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Allotment: How To Check

  • Go to the official website of UPTAC- uptac.admissions.nic.in

  • Click on the Round 2 Seat Allocation result link under 'Candidate Activity Board'

  • Enter the JEE Main application number and password and click on sign in tab

  • The UPCET BTech round 2 seat allotment results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

  • Download it and take a print of the allotment letter for further reference.

The Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) is conducting the BTech counselling for JEE Main candidates and BArch counselling for NATA candidates. Along with BTech seat allotment result, UPTAC has also released the BArch counselling round 2 allotment result. Candidates registered for the BArch (NATA) counselling can check the round 2 seat allocation result on the official website-- uptac.admissions.nic.in.

UPCET B.Tech
