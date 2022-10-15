UPCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

  • Home
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow has declared the UPCET counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result for BTech and BArch programmes.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 15, 2022 10:44 am IST

UPCET BTech Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared

UPCET Counselling 2022: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow has declared the UPCET counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result for BTech and BArch programmes. The candidates can check the UPCET counselling 2022 seat allotment results on the official website-- upcet.admissions.nic.in. To check the UPCET round 1 seat allocation result, candidates need to log in with JEE Main application number, password and provided security pin.

The candidates shortlisted in round one seat allotment result will have to respond to the allotted seat by choosing either freeze or float option between October 15 and 17, 2022. Candidates can confirm their seat allotment by paying the processing fee and appearing for document verification at the allotted institutions. "If any document/declaration submitted by the candidate is found to be false at any stage, his/her admission shall be cancelled, and he/she may be liable for prosecution under the law," AKTU Lucknow said in a statement.

How To Check UPCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment

  • Visit the official website of UPTAC- uptac.admissions.nic.in

  • Go to the 'Candidate Activity Board' and click on the Round 1 Seat Allocation result link

  • Enter the required credentials and click on sign in tab

  • The UPCET BTech, BArch seat allotment results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download the allotment letter PDF and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link: UPCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

The UPCET counselling 2022 round online choice filling and locking process will be held from October 18 to 20. The UPCET round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on October 21, 2022.

UPCET B.Tech
