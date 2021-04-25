UPCET 2021 Registrations To Close on May 10

The National Testing Agency will be closing the application window for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 on May 10. The candidates can apply at upcet.nta.nic.in. UPCET 2021 will be conducted on June 15.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 25, 2021 4:59 pm IST

UPCET 2021 registrations to close on May 10
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency will be closing the application window for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 on May 10. The candidates can apply at upcet.nta.nic.in. UPCET 2021 will be conducted on June 15. UPCET will be used for admission to other professional programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate level, and for lateral entry to BTech programmes.

Steps To Apply For UPCET 2021

Step 1 Go to the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in

Step 2 Click on the registration link for UG or PG programmes

Step 3 Fill the registration form and submit to generate login credentials

Step 4 Now, login with your credentials and fill the application form

AKTU will use UPCET 2021 for admission to undergraduate programmes including Four year Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), Three year Bachelor of Vocational courses (BVoc), Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Bachelor of Fashion and Apparel Design (BFAD), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Five year integrated MBA.

Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the dates for UPCET 2021 were deferred. Earlier the last the date to register for entrance exam was April 30 and the exam was to take place on May 18. Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the NTA had deferred the dates for UPCET 2021.

UPCET M.C.A.
