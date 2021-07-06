  • Home
UPCET 2021 Registration Ends Today, Here’s How To Apply

NTA will conclude the UPCET 2021 registration process today. Candidates who wish to appear in Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test must apply through the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 6, 2021 12:04 pm IST

UPCET 2021 Registration Ends Today, Here’s How To Apply
Today is the last day to register for UPCET 2021
New Delhi:

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the UPCET 2021 registration process today. Candidates who wish to appear in Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test must apply through the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in, before the end of the day. Earlier, the last date to apply was till June 20, 2021, which was revised after candidates expressed difficulties faced due to COVID-19 and sought an extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

The correction window will remain open from July 8 to July 14, 2021. Candidates who wish to edit the application form can visit the official site and make changes to their application form. The revised date of the examination is expected to be announced soon.

How To Apply For UPCET 2021:

• Visit the official website of UPCET on upcet.nta.nic.in.

• On the home page, click on UPCET 2021 link.

• A new page will open. Now, enter the registration details.

• Fill in the application form and pay the application fees.

• Click on submit button and save a copy of the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the application form same for future reference.

NTA has also announced that the candidates with UPCET 2021 scores are now also eligible for admission to the MBA programme of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, for the academic year 2021-22

Admission to the MBA programme of AKTU Lucknow is based on the score obtained by a candidate in the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 conducted by the NTA, however, many students could not appear in CMAT this year and hence are unable to seek admission to the MBA programme of AKTU.

