Image credit: upcet.nta.nic.in (screengrab) UPCET 2021 will replace UPJEE exam for admission to programmes other than BTech, BArch and MTech (integrated)

Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021, the newly-announced exam which will replace Uttar Pradesh State Engineering Entrance Exam (UPSEE), will be held on May 18, 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which will conduct the exam, has started the application process. The last date to submit application forms is April 30. The application forms are available on the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in.

Till 2020, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, used UPSEE for admission to Engineering and other professional courses. However, the institute had last year announced it will use JEE Main, the national level entrance exam for admission to first year BTech, BArch and MTech (integrated) programmes.

While JEE Main will be used for admission to undergraduate Engineering programmes, UPCET will be used for admission to other professional programmes at UG and PG level, and for lateral entry to BTech programmes.

List of courses through UPCET 2021

Apart from AKTU, Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur, and some other state universities will also use this entrance exam for the 2021-22 academic session.

Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam duration and timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc are contained in the bulletin hosted on the official website.

Here Are The Steps To Apply For UPCET 2021

Go to the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in. Click on the registration link for UG or PG programmes. Fill the registration form and submit to generate login credentials. Now, login with your credentials and fill the application form.

AKTU will use UPCET 2021 for admission to these UG programmes: Four year Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), Three year Bachelor of Vocational courses (BVoc), Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Bachelor of Fashion and Apparel Design (BFAD), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Five year integrated MBA.