UPCET 2021: NTA Opens Application Form Correction Window

NTA said it is yet to finalise the UPCET 2021 exam date (representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application form correction window of the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021. The last date to apply for the exam was July 15 and students who submitted their forms before the deadline can correct any of the details on the application form free of cost up to July 23.

“Candidates are being given an opportunity to carry out corrections to any of the details filled in by them while applying, through the online Correction Window at https://upcet.nta.nic.in from 20.07.2021 to 23.07.2021, free of cost,” the NTA said.

The NTA said corrections can be made online, on the exam website, and it will not accept letters or emails seeking corrections to the application forms.

“Corrections, if any, that may be required, can be done online, through the above-mentioned site, during the said period. Physical letters, emails or faxes seeking corrections will not be entertained,” an official statement said.

Candidates will also be allowed to replace the documents already uploaded, in case there has been an error in uploading those earlier, the agency said.

The NTA said it is yet to decide the UPCET 2021 exam date. “Date of the examination is under finalisation. It will be displayed on the NTA website as soon as it is finalised,” it said.

UPCET 2021 will be held for admission to various courses offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur, and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) Kanpur, and other institutes, for the academic session 2021-22.