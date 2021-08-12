  • Home
  • Education
  • UPCET 2021: Exam Dates Released By NTA, Check Schedule Here

UPCET 2021: Exam Dates Released By NTA, Check Schedule Here

Exam dates for Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). UPCET will be conducted on September 5 and 6 pan state.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 12, 2021 12:08 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

UPCET 2021: Application Process Ends Today
Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) Application Deadline Extended
UPCET 2021 Registration Ends Today, Here’s How To Apply
AKTU Admission 2021: Candidates With UPCET Scores Can Apply For MBA Programme
NTA Extends UPCET 2021 Application Deadline Due To Covid Crisis
Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) Postponed; Application Deadline Extended Till May 31
UPCET 2021: Exam Dates Released By NTA, Check Schedule Here
Exam Dates For UPCET 2021 Released By NTA
New Delhi:

Exam dates for Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). UPCET will be conducted on September 5 and 6 pan state. Students who got themselves registered for the exams can check the official website of NTA- nta.ac.in for all the relevant details.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

This year UPCET 2021 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode by the NTA. This is for the first time when UPCET is conducted online.

The exam will be conducted in various shifts on both days. Exams for both postgraduate and undergraduate programs are to be held in different time slots. Students must note the dates of their respective examinations.

NTA was going to conduct UPCET 2021 examination in June and again in August, but it was postponed in view of rapid case surge during the second wave of the COVID-19 virus.

Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) was previously called Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) and this exam is conducted for admission procedures in various universities and colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Students get qualified for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) educational programs at all affiliated institutes of Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur, Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow.

Check the official notification here

Click here for more Education News
Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Examination AKTU UPSEE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUSAT CAT Result 2021: Cochin University Releases UG, PG Rank List
CUSAT CAT Result 2021: Cochin University Releases UG, PG Rank List
AP EAMCET 2021 Admit Card Today. Where, How To Download
AP EAMCET 2021 Admit Card Today. Where, How To Download
Maharashtra CET 2021: Registration Reopens Today; How, Where To Apply
Maharashtra CET 2021: Registration Reopens Today; How, Where To Apply
TS LAWCET 2021 Admit Card Releasing Today
TS LAWCET 2021 Admit Card Releasing Today
Applications Process At Delhi Schools Of Specialised Excellence Begins Today
Applications Process At Delhi Schools Of Specialised Excellence Begins Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................