UPCET 2021: Exam Dates Released By NTA, Check Schedule Here

Exam Dates For UPCET 2021 Released By NTA

Exam dates for Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). UPCET will be conducted on September 5 and 6 pan state. Students who got themselves registered for the exams can check the official website of NTA- nta.ac.in for all the relevant details.

This year UPCET 2021 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode by the NTA. This is for the first time when UPCET is conducted online.

The exam will be conducted in various shifts on both days. Exams for both postgraduate and undergraduate programs are to be held in different time slots. Students must note the dates of their respective examinations.

NTA was going to conduct UPCET 2021 examination in June and again in August, but it was postponed in view of rapid case surge during the second wave of the COVID-19 virus.

Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) was previously called Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) and this exam is conducted for admission procedures in various universities and colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Students get qualified for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) educational programs at all affiliated institutes of Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur, Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow.

Check the official notification here