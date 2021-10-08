UPCET 2021: BTech First Allotment List Released; Know How To Check

UPCET) 2021 round 1 seat allotment list for BTech admission has been released

Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 round 1 seat allotment list has been released for BTech admission. Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh has released the allotment list on the official website- upcet.admissions.nic.in. Students will be required to login using their JEE Main 2021 credentials to access the allotment list.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

UPCET 2021 B Tech First Allotment List: Direct Link

UPCET 2021 Allotment List: How To Check

Go to the official website- upcet.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “View seat allotment results round 1 for BTech counselling 2021”.

Enter JEE Main 2021 roll number and password

Click on ‘Sign in’

The UPCET BTech seat allotment results 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Save or download the allotment list

Take a printout for the future reference

Students who have been allotted a seat in UPCET 2021 BTech first round counselling will be required to accept the allotted seat in between September 8 to 9. Students will have to report to the allotted institute by or before October 10 to lock their candidature.

AKTU will be conducting the UPCET 2021 BTech counselling registration for round 2 on October 9. Students will have to register themselves for the UPCET BTech 2nd counselling 2021 till October 10.

The results of UPCET 2021 BTech round 2 seat allotment will be declared on October 13.

UPCET 2021 counselling is being conducted on the basis of the marks secured by the students in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Mains 2021). Students are required to register themselves on the official website to enroll themselves for the UPCET 2021 BTech counselling.