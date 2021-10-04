UPCET 2021 BTech Counselling Registration, Choice Filling Starts; Details Here

UPCET 2021 regustration for Round 1 counselling and choice filling starts

The Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 BTech counselling and registration has started. Students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering courses can fill the choice and lock their seats on the official website -- upcet.admissions.nic.in. Students can fill and lock their preferred choices till October 6.

The UPCET 2021 counselling body will release the UPCET BTech 2021 seat allotment result for the Round 1 on October 7. Candidates can check their UPSEE BTech seat allotment 2021 using their roll number and password. Students who will be allotted seats in round 1 counselling will have to freeze, or float and accordingly pay the seat confirmation fees between October 8 and 9. Candidates choosing the freeze option will have to physically report to the allotted institute from October 8 to 10 in order to complete the admission process.

How To Register For UPCET BTech 2021 Choice Filling