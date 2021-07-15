UPCET 2021: Application Process Ends Today

NTA will close the registration process for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET 2021) today.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 15, 2021 11:43 am IST

UPCET 2021 registration ends today
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET 2021) today. Candidates who wish to appear in must apply at upcet.nta.nic.in.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

UPCET 2021 will be held for admission to various courses offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur, and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) Kanpur, for the academic session 2021-22.

How To Apply For UPCET 2021:

• Visit the official website of UPCET on upcet.nta.nic.in.

• On the home page, click on UPCET 2021 link.

• A new page will open. Now, enter the registration details.

• Fill in the application form and pay the application fees.

• Click on submit button and save a copy of the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the application form same for future reference.

Till 2020, admission to professional courses including Pharmacy and Architecture at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, was offered through UPSEE. However, the institute had last year announced it will use JEE Main for admission to the first-year BTech, BArch and MTech (integrated) programmes.

