UPCET 2021 Answer Key, Responses Out, Here’s Direct Link

UPCET answer key 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021. Candidates can download the answer key, along with their recorded responses from the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 16, 2021 6:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

UPCET answer key 2021 released (representational)

UPCET answer key 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021. The state-level exam was conducted on September 5 and 6, 2021, and candidates can download the answer key, along with their recorded responses from the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in.

UPCET 2021 result will be announced later but using the response sheet and answer key, candidates can calculate their probable score in the exam.

Candidates are also allowed to raise objections to the provisional answer key. The NTA will review the objections before releasing the final answer key. The answer key download window will be available up to September 17.

UPCET provisional answer key 2021: Direct link

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying online, a non-refundable fee of Rs.200/-per question, in the given window, through payment gateway, using debit/credit card or net banking or Paytm,” the NTA notification said.

Only paid challenges made during the window will be considered for review, it said.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” the NTA said.

Grievances related to answer keys will not be addressed after the declaration of result, the agency said.

