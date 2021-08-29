UPCET 2021 counselling schedule released

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the counselling schedule of Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021. As per the tentative schedule released by AKTU’s vice-chancellor professor Vineet Kansal on Twitter, the UPCET counselling 2021 registration will be held from September 16 to September 22. The document verification process for fresh candidates will commence on September 17 and continue till September 23.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

The online choice filling and locking process will be held from September 19 to September 24 The seat allotment list will be released on September 25.

The second round of UPCET 2021 counselling will begin on September 29. The registration process will begin on September 29 and continue till October 1. The third round of UPCET counselling 2021 will begin on October 8 and continue till October 11.

Here’s the complete schedule of UPCET counselling 2021:



