  • UPCET 2021: AKTU Releases Counselling Schedule, Check All Details Here

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the counselling schedule of Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 29, 2021 11:14 am IST

UPCET 2021 counselling schedule released
New Delhi:

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the counselling schedule of Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021. As per the tentative schedule released by AKTU’s vice-chancellor professor Vineet Kansal on Twitter, the UPCET counselling 2021 registration will be held from September 16 to September 22. The document verification process for fresh candidates will commence on September 17 and continue till September 23.

The online choice filling and locking process will be held from September 19 to September 24 The seat allotment list will be released on September 25.

The second round of UPCET 2021 counselling will begin on September 29. The registration process will begin on September 29 and continue till October 1. The third round of UPCET counselling 2021 will begin on October 8 and continue till October 11.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow
