UPCET 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET 2021). NTA has made the UPCET 2021 admit cards accessible on the official website- upcet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 1, 2021 3:07 pm IST

Students will be required to fill in their application form number and date of birth to check the admit card on the website. The UPCET 2021 exam will be conducted by the NTA on September 5 and 6. The exam will be held as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

UPCET Admit Card 2021 PG: Direct Link

UPCET 2021 Admit Card UG: Direct Link

UPCET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

  • Go to the official website of UPCET- upcet.nta.nic.in.

  • On the displayed homepage, click on the required link: 'Download Admit Card for UPCET UG, 2021' or 'Download Admit Card for UPCET PG, 2021' link

  • Candidate will now be redirected to a new login page

  • Fill in the asked credentials: Application number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • UPCET 2021 admit card will be displayed on screen

  • Save and take a print out of the admit card for future reference

UPCET 2021 admit cards are available to download only through online mode and the NTA will not send the hard copies of the admit card through post.

Candidates can refer to the "Information bulletin", hosted on the official website of UPCET, to get detailed information on eligibility criteria, scheme of the exam, medium of the examination, exam centers and other important aspects of the UPCET 2021 exam.

The official notice released by the NTA states: "Candidates are advised to check thoroughly the course/s applied, paper/s in which they are required to appear, details of the exam centre and the date and shift/s of the exam in which they are required to appear carefully."

Click here to read the official notice by NTA

UPCET M.C.A.
