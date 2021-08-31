UPCATET 2021 Results Declared; Know How To Check

UPCATET 2021 results have been announced today, check on upcatetadmissions.org

Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2021 results have been announced today, August 31. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut, has declared the result on the UPCATET website- upcatetadmissions.org.

Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their result by entering their respective registration number, security code and password on the website.

UPCATET 2021 results: How to Check

Go to the official website - upcatetadmissions.org.

On the opened homepage, click on the 'Applicant Login' link

A login page will appear on the screen

Fill in the asked credentials: registration number, password and the security code to log in successfully

UPCATET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Students can check the result carefully

Save or take a screenshot of the result

Take out the print out of the result for future reference

The UPCATET administering body has also announced the schedule for the counselling process on its official website. As per the official schedule, the registration process will commence from September 3 and will end on September 6 (11:59 pm).

UPCATET 2021 exam was conducted on August 12 and 13 in offline mode. The exam was held for a duration of three hours.

Students qualifying in the examination will be allotted seats for admission to participating colleges, namely, Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Chandra Shekhar Azad University and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology.