UP Unlock: Schools, Colleges Not To Open Yet For Physical Classes

Schools, colleges, and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for offline teaching. Online classes will be conducted as per the department's orders, the state government said in its new guidelines.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 20, 2021 11:43 am IST

UP Unlock: Schools, Colleges Not To Open Yet For Physical Classes
Educational institutions will open only for administrative work, the government said (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to announce further relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions, but physical teaching-learning activities will not resume in educational institutions yet.

Schools, colleges, and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for offline teaching. Online classes will be conducted as per the department’s orders, the state government said in its new guidelines.

Educational institutions will open only for administrative work, the government said. Basic, Secondary, and Higher Secondary school teachers and staff have been permitted to visit schools for administrative work.

The state government had started relaxing the Corona curfew restrictions from June 1 in districts where the number of active Covid-19 cases dropped below 600.

On Saturday, the state had 51 new Covid fatalities, taking the death count to 22,132, according to a health bulletin. The infection tally reached 17,04,139 after 294 more people tested positive for the virus.

The Uttar Pradesh government had reopened schools for regular, offline classes in February-March with orders for compliance to Covid-19 guidelines. Educational institutions in the state were completely shut down in 2020, following the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

However, due to the second wave of Covid-19, schools, colleges were closed again keeping in view the safety of teachers and students.

