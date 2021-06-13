Image credit: Shutterstock UP: Final year exams for engineering, technology in third week of July (representational)

Final year examinations of technical institutions of Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in the third week of July, 2021, and exams for other students will be held in the last week of July, an official said.

These exams will be held online and questions will be of objective type, Alok Kumar, Secretary, Technical and Vocational Education, Uttar Pradesh Said.

“Govt has taken a decision to hold final year exams of all students under technical education department in 3rd week of July. Other than final year, exams will take place in last week of July. It will be objective type and online,” Mr Kumar said on social media.

Universities will issue detailed guidelines regarding the exams, Mr Kumar said.

“Detailed guidelines will be issued by universities under broad framework given by the government,” Mr Kumar said in response to a query.

The Uttar Pradesh government, however, has decided not to hold exams for undergraduate students in non-professional courses, except for those in the final year.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who is also the Higher Education minister, said universities, where the first-year exams in undergraduate courses were not held, the students will be promoted to the second year provisionally.

Based on the second-year exams in 2022, the marks for their first year will be decided, the minister said.

For second-year students who have appeared in the first year examinations in 2020, their marks can be decided based on the score in the first year, and accordingly they can be promoted to the third year, Mr Sharma said in a statement.

Examinations for the third-year students will be conducted, the minister said but did not elaborate.

For postgraduate courses, practical exams will not be held and marks will be given based on theory exams. Oral exams (viva voce), if needed, will be held online, the minister said.