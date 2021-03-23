  • Home
UP Schools Up To Class 8 To Remain Closed Till March 31

UP school news: All other educational institutions where exams are not underway will remain close from March 25 to March 31, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Lucknow:

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, all schools up to class 8 in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed from March 24 till March 31.

All other educational institutions where exams are not underway will remain close from March 25 to March 31, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of the Chief Minister with officials to combat COVID-19.

Several state governments have announced the closure of schools and colleges following a spike in COVID-19 daily cases in the country.

At present, there are 3,036 active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, as per the Union Health Ministry. 8,759 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the state, while 5,95,743 have recovered from the disease.

