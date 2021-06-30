UP Schools To Reopen From July 1 For Administrative Work, Online Classes To Continue

Image credit: Shutterstock UP School reopening: For students, online teaching-learning activities will continue (representational)

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will reopen from tomorrow, July 1, for administrative work. However, for students, online teaching-learning activities will continue.

Teachers and non-teaching staff of all schools, including the Navodaya Vidyalayas and residential schools, will be allowed to visit schools for administrative work, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

On May 10, the state government had extended the closure of schools till May 20 and cancelled online classes, in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

On May 18, the UP government said online classes will resume for Classes 9 to 12 from May 20.

Recently, the UP government had cancelled board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students. Results of these classes are expected in July.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma had earlier instructed the board to release mark sheets in July, according to local reports.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) usually declares both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day at upresults.nic.in.

States like Telangana, Madhya Pradesh had earlier said they will reopen schools on July 1 but both the states have now decided to continue with online classes instead.

In Uttarakhand, all government and private schools will open for online classes on Thursday, according to an official order.

Karnataka is likely to resume classes for university classes soon, after vaccinating all eligible students.