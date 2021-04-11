COVID-19: All UP Schools Shut Till April 30

UP school news today: Schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain shut till April 30. In view of the COVID-19 situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today issued fresh instructions.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 11, 2021 3:31 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain shut till April 30. In view of the COVID-19 situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today issued fresh instructions according to which offline teaching for Classes 1 to 12 students in all private and government schools of the state will remain suspended till April 30. Coaching centres will also remain closed till April-end.

However, exams can be held as per schedule and teachers and other staff members can go to schools, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier announced shutdown of schools for up to Class 8 till April 11. As per the new order, schools for all the classes and coaching centres will remain closed till April-end.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had rescheduled Classes 10, 12 final exam. As per the new dates, Class 10 final exams will begin On May 8 and end on May 25. Class 12 final exams will be held from May 8 to 28. Earlier, these exams were scheduled for April.

On April 10, Uttar Pradesh recorded 12,787 new coronavirus cases and 48 more deaths, taking the death count to 9,085 and the infection tally to 6,76,739, according to a government statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

