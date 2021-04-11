Image credit: Shutterstock UP schools closed: Schools in UP will remain shut till April 30 (representational photo)

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain shut till April 30. In view of the COVID-19 situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today issued fresh instructions according to which offline teaching for Classes 1 to 12 students in all private and government schools of the state will remain suspended till April 30. Coaching centres will also remain closed till April-end.

However, exams can be held as per schedule and teachers and other staff members can go to schools, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

प्रदेश में कक्षा 01 से 12वीं तक के सभी सरकारी/गैर सरकारी विद्यालयों में 30 अप्रैल तक पठन-पाठन स्थगित रखा जाए।



कोचिंग सेंटर भी बंद रहें।



इस अवधि में पूर्व निर्धारित परीक्षाएं हो सकती हैं और आवश्यकता के अनुरूप शिक्षक व अन्य स्टाफ आ सकते हैं: #UPCM श्री @myogiadityanath जी — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) April 11, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier announced shutdown of schools for up to Class 8 till April 11. As per the new order, schools for all the classes and coaching centres will remain closed till April-end.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had rescheduled Classes 10, 12 final exam. As per the new dates, Class 10 final exams will begin On May 8 and end on May 25. Class 12 final exams will be held from May 8 to 28. Earlier, these exams were scheduled for April.

On April 10, Uttar Pradesh recorded 12,787 new coronavirus cases and 48 more deaths, taking the death count to 9,085 and the infection tally to 6,76,739, according to a government statement.

(With inputs from PTI)