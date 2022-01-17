  • Home
The new dates for the UP Polytechnic exam will be notified by the authorities soon, after reviewing the prevailing situation.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Jan 17, 2022 11:58 am IST | Source: Careers360

Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Exam 2022 Postponed; New Semester To Begin Online From January 22
UP Polytechnic exam postponed
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

UP Polytechnic Exam: The Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Exam 2022 for the odd semester has been postponed until further notice, state Secretary Technical and Vocation education, Alok Kumar said. Meanwhile, the UP Polytechnic new semester will begin online from January 22. The decision to postpone the polytechnic exam has been taken due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“Polytechnic exams are postponed for the time being. New semester online classes to begin from 22nd Jan,” IAS Alok Kumar said in a tweet.

The new dates for the UP Polytechnic exam will be notified by the authorities soon, after reviewing the prevailing situation. The candidates should keep checking the official website-- bteup.ac.in for latest updates.

The UP Polytechnic students launched an online campaign, demanding to conduct the exams online. Due of the COVID-19 scenario in the country, #upbteexamsonline was one of the top trends on Twitter on Saturday, and students were reluctantly demanding online exams.

