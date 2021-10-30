UP Police Asks NTA To Withhold Result Of 25 Medical Aspirants: Reports

NEET result 2021 expected shortly

Uttar Pradesh police has written to the National Testing Agency asking the exam conducting body to withhold the NEET result of 25 candidates from the state, ANI has reported. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the single exam for admission to all undergraduate medical seats in the country and around 16 lakh candidates wrote NEET 2021 on September 12.

The UP Police's report to NTA alleges that the 25 students are in contact with the "NEET solver gang". NEET solver gang is a group of people who take hefty amounts of money from the NEET aspirant to sit in the exam on behalf of them, reported ANI.

Over 16 lakh students await the NEET UG result to be released but NTA has not announced any date or time for releasing the result. Medical aspirants will be able to check the NTA NEET result on the official websites-- neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in using their NEET roll number and date of birth.

NTA will also release the NEET final answer key along with the result, students can check the answers mentioned on the final answer key as the result is based on the same. As per the NTA’s marking scheme, students have received four marks for each correct answer and one mark was deducted for every wrong answer. There is no marking for the unattempted questions