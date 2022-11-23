  • Home
  • Education
  • UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

The Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 2 allotment result will be declared tomorrow, November 24.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 23, 2022 6:37 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases List Of Candidates Joined In Round 1, 2 UG Counselling
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
MCC Counselling NEET UG 2022: Round-2 Reporting For MBBS, BDS Admission Ends Today
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Reporting Ends Tomorrow; Documents Required
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Merit List Out; Direct Link
Supreme Court Stays Madras High Court Order Directing NTA To Award 4 Grace Marks To An MBBS Aspirant
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; Here's How To Check
UP NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment result on November 24
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 2 allotment result will be declared tomorrow, November 24. Candidates registered for the second round of UP NEET UG counselling can check the seat allotment result on the official website-- upneet.gov.in. To check and download the UP NEET UG round 1 allotment letter, candidates will have to login at the website with their roll numbers and NEET application number.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!
Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.
Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!
Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh will prepare the state's NEET UG seat allotment result considering the NEET merit, choices submitted by the aspirants and availability of seats. Candidates who will get shortlisted in the second round of allotment result need to confirm their admission by accepting the allotment, reporting at the allotted college and paying the admission fee. Aspirants can download the UP NEET UG round 1 allotment letter and confirm their admission between November 25 and November 28, 2022.

Also Read|| Uttar Pradesh UP NEET UG 2022 Registration Ends Today Against Round-2 Counselling

UP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment: How To Check

  1. Visit upneet.gov.in, designated official website for UP NEET UG counselling 2022
  2. Click on the round 2 seat allotment result link
  3. Enter credentials -- roll number, NEET application number and click on submit tab
  4. The UP NEET UG round 2 allotment result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the UP NEET UG 2022 allotment letter and take a print for future use.
Click here for more Education News
UP NEET NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2022-2023: Expected Time Table Release Date; Official Website To Check
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2022-2023: Expected Time Table Release Date; Official Website To Check
Kerala Governor Says Ordinance Seeking His Removal As Chancellor 'Infructuous'
Kerala Governor Says Ordinance Seeking His Removal As Chancellor 'Infructuous'
SRMJEEE 2023 Registration Begins; Eligibility Criteria, Application Process, Details
SRMJEEE 2023 Registration Begins; Eligibility Criteria, Application Process, Details
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases List Of Candidates Joined In Round 1, 2 UG Counselling
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases List Of Candidates Joined In Round 1, 2 UG Counselling
CLAT 2023 Exam Date On December 18; Question Paper Pattern, Syllabus
CLAT 2023 Exam Date On December 18; Question Paper Pattern, Syllabus
.......................... Advertisement ..........................