UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

UP NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment result on November 24

The Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 2 allotment result will be declared tomorrow, November 24. Candidates registered for the second round of UP NEET UG counselling can check the seat allotment result on the official website-- upneet.gov.in. To check and download the UP NEET UG round 1 allotment letter, candidates will have to login at the website with their roll numbers and NEET application number.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh will prepare the state's NEET UG seat allotment result considering the NEET merit, choices submitted by the aspirants and availability of seats. Candidates who will get shortlisted in the second round of allotment result need to confirm their admission by accepting the allotment, reporting at the allotted college and paying the admission fee. Aspirants can download the UP NEET UG round 1 allotment letter and confirm their admission between November 25 and November 28, 2022.

UP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment: How To Check