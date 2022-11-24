UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today At Upneet.gov.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download UP NEET UG seat allotment result at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be released today, November 24. The candidates who have registered for the NEET UG counselling, can check and download the seat allotment result on the official website-- upneet.gov.in.

To get the round 2 allotment result, candidates need to use the login credentials- roll numbers and NEET application number. ALSO READ | MCC Revises NEET UG 2022 State Counselling Dates

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Download Round 2 Allotment Result

Visit the official website- upneet.gov.in Click on round 2 seat allotment result link Use log-in credentials- roll number, NEET application number UP NEET UG 2022 counselling result will appear on the screen Download it, and take a print out for further reference. READ MORE | MCC Releases List Of Candidates Joined In Round 1, 2 UG Counselling

The shortlisted candidates in the round two counselling need to confirm their admission by accepting the allotment, reporting at the allotted college and paying the admission fee. The candidates need to confirm their admission by November 28, 2022.

For details on UP NEET UG 2022 counselling, please visit the official website- upneet.gov.in.