The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh will declare the state's NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result today.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 25, 2022 3:33 pm IST

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today At Upneet.gov.in
UP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result today
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh will declare the state's NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result today, November 25. Candidates registered for the second round of UP NEET UG counselling can check the allotment result on the official website-- upneet.gov.in. Candidates can download the round 2 allotment letter by logging in to their account using the roll numbers and NEET application number.

DMET Uttar Pradesh earlier scheduled to announce the UP NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result on November 24. The UP NEET UG round 1 allotment letter download and admission confirmation window will be available upto November 28, 2022. Candidates who will get a seat, course/college in second round of allotment need to confirm their admission by accepting the seat, reporting at the allotted college and paying the admission fee.

UP NEET UG 2022Round 2 Allotment Result: How To Check

  1. Go to the official website- upneet.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the round 2 seat allotment result link
  3. Login using roll number and NEET application number
  4. UP NEET UG 2022 counselling result will appear on the screen
  5. Download the PDF and take a print for further reference.

DME is conducting the state's NEET UG counselling for candidates seeking admission in MBBS and BDS courses offered by various Medical/Dental colleges of Uttar Pradesh state. The revised schedule for further counselling process will be notified soon by DME on its official website-- dgme.up.gov.in.

