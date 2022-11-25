UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today At Upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result today

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh will declare the state's NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 seat allotment result today, November 25. Candidates registered for the second round of UP NEET UG counselling can check the allotment result on the official website-- upneet.gov.in. Candidates can download the round 2 allotment letter by logging in to their account using the roll numbers and NEET application number.

DMET Uttar Pradesh earlier scheduled to announce the UP NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result on November 24. The UP NEET UG round 1 allotment letter download and admission confirmation window will be available upto November 28, 2022. Candidates who will get a seat, course/college in second round of allotment need to confirm their admission by accepting the seat, reporting at the allotted college and paying the admission fee.

UP NEET UG 2022Round 2 Allotment Result: How To Check

Go to the official website- upneet.gov.in On the home page, click on the round 2 seat allotment result link Login using roll number and NEET application number UP NEET UG 2022 counselling result will appear on the screen Download the PDF and take a print for further reference.

DME is conducting the state's NEET UG counselling for candidates seeking admission in MBBS and BDS courses offered by various Medical/Dental colleges of Uttar Pradesh state. The revised schedule for further counselling process will be notified soon by DME on its official website-- dgme.up.gov.in.