UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Reporting Begins

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has declared the state's NEET UG 2022 round 2 seat allotment result.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 26, 2022 11:08 am IST

UP NEET UG round 2 allotment result declared at upneet.gov.in
New Delhi:

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has declared the state's NEET UG 2022 round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates registered for the second round of counselling can check the UP NEET UG round 2 allotment result on the official website-- upneet.gov.in. To access the UP NEET UG round 2 allotment letter, candidates need to login with their roll numbers and NEET application number.

As per the DGME Uttar Pradesh release, the admission process of candidates who have allotted/re-allocated seats in the government sector will be completed at the level of the Dean of the concerned Medical College/Institute/University. While the admission process of candidates who have allotted/re-allotted on the seats of private sector medical colleges will be done at the nodal centers designated by the government. The details of tuition fees of government and private sector medical colleges are available on the departmental website at dgme.up.gov.in.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

  • High School (Class 10) marksheet and certificate
  • Intermediate (Class 12) marksheet and certificate
  • Caste certificate
  • Domicile certificate (if required)
  • NEET 2022 admit card
  • NEET 2022 score card
  • Valid photo ID proof
  • UP NEET UG allotment letter

Candidates have to submit the allotment letter, receipt of tuition fee, certificate related to reservation/ID (issued by Uttar Pradesh government) etc after verification of the original documents. Candidates admitted in the first round of counselling who have not participated in the second round of counselling or have not received any reallocation after participating, such candidates need to submit their participation report to the concerned college.

NEET 2022
