UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registrations Extended Till November 16

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has extended the registration deadline for UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 second round counselling.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 15, 2022 2:47 pm IST

UP NEET UG round 2 registration deadline extended
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has extended the registration deadline for UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 second round counselling. The UP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 registration window is available on the official website-- upneet.gov.in till November 16.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

Medical aspirants can register for NEET UG counselling by logging in with roll number and NEET application number. Candidates can complete registration, make online payment of the registration fee and the security amount till November 16. Candidates must cross-verify the basic details and upload the clear images of required documents. Candidates should select the desired course and pay the registration fee and security amount accordingly.

The DMET Uttar Pradesh will release the merit list of registered candidates following which the choice-filling window will open. Candidates can fill in their preferences for courses and colleges through the official website. The authorities will soon release the complete schedule for UP NEET UG round 2 counselling 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Steps To Register Online

  1. Visit the official website- upneet.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Step-1 Registration UG (MBBS/BDS)’ link.
  3. Enter the course, roll number, NEET application number and captcha code and click on login.
  4. Fill in the required details and submit the application
  5. Pay the security fee for UG courses through 'Step-3' link
  6. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for the further counselling process.
