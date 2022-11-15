UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registrations Extended Till November 16

UP NEET UG round 2 registration deadline extended

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has extended the registration deadline for UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 second round counselling. The UP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 registration window is available on the official website-- upneet.gov.in till November 16.

Medical aspirants can register for NEET UG counselling by logging in with roll number and NEET application number. Candidates can complete registration, make online payment of the registration fee and the security amount till November 16. Candidates must cross-verify the basic details and upload the clear images of required documents. Candidates should select the desired course and pay the registration fee and security amount accordingly.

The DMET Uttar Pradesh will release the merit list of registered candidates following which the choice-filling window will open. Candidates can fill in their preferences for courses and colleges through the official website. The authorities will soon release the complete schedule for UP NEET UG round 2 counselling 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Steps To Register Online