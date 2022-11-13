  • Home
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow

The UP NEET UG counselling round 2 registration process will end tomorrow at upneet.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 13, 2022 8:13 pm IST

UP NEET UG round 2 registration window will close on November 14.
Image credit: Shutterstock

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh will close the UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling 2022 round 2 registration process tomorrow, November 14.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

To register for the UP NEET UG counselling round 2 candidates need to go to the official website of UP NEET – upneet.gov.in. Then click on ‘UP NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Registration’ link available on the homepage. Candidates then need to enter the course, roll number, NEET application number and captcha code and click on login. After that fill in the required information, and pay the registration fee.

Candidates can deposit the security money from November 11 to November 15, 2022. The round 2 merit list will be declared on November 15. And the allotment will be available on November 20 or 21. Candidates can download the allotment letter and report at allotted institutes from November 21 to November 24, 2022.

The UP NEET UG 2022 counselling is held for MBBS and BDS programme admission for 85 per cent state quota seats offered by 32 medical and 23 dental colleges. Round 1 counselling registration began on October 22 and ended on October 28, 2022. The UP NEET UG counselling round 1 seat allotment result was out on November 9.

NEET Counselling
