UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Merit List Today; Seat Allotment Result By November 21

UP NEET UG round 2 merit list likely today

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, will soon release the state’s NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 merit list. Candidates register for the second round of NEET UG counselling can access and download the merit list through the official website of UPNEET – upneet.gov.in. Candidates who have completed the registrations can submit the security amount till November 15, 2022.

Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The UPNEET round 2 choice filling for undergraduate courses and college will be done between November 16 and November 18. The DMET Uttar Pradesh will declare the UP NEET UG round 2 allotment result on November 20 or November 21, 2022. Candidates who will get selected in the second round can download the allotment letter and report at the allotted institutes between November 21 and November 24, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Dates

Events Dates UP NEET UG counselling 2022 online registration November 11 (4 pm) to November 14 (2 pm), 2022 Submission of security fee November 11 (4 pm) to November 15, 2022 Merit list release date November 14, 2022 Date of online verification of records November 12 to November 15, 2022 Online choice filling November 16 (4 pm) to November 18 (2 pm), 2022 Declaration of allotment result November 20 or November 21, 2022 Allotment letter download and reporting at allotted institutes November 21 to November 24, 2022

Earlier on November 12, DMET extended the college reporting date against round 1 NEET UG counselling for selected candidates till November 14. Through UP NEET UG 2022 counselling candidates will get admission in 85 per cent of state quota seats for MBBS and BDS programmes offered by 32 medical and 23 dental colleges across the state.