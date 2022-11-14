  • Home
  • Education
  • UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Merit List Today; Seat Allotment Result By November 21

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Merit List Today; Seat Allotment Result By November 21

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, will soon release the state’s NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 merit list.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 14, 2022 2:36 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Likely To Announce Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
Delhi High Court Allows Tamil Nadu Medical College To Increase Intake Of Students In NEET UG 2022 Counselling
Four Ladakh Girls Among 'Super 50' Youths In Kashmir Pursuing NEET Dreams
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Merit List Today; Seat Allotment Result By November 21
UP NEET UG round 2 merit list likely today
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, will soon release the state’s NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 merit list. Candidates register for the second round of NEET UG counselling can access and download the merit list through the official website of UPNEET – upneet.gov.in. Candidates who have completed the registrations can submit the security amount till November 15, 2022.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The UPNEET round 2 choice filling for undergraduate courses and college will be done between November 16 and November 18. The DMET Uttar Pradesh will declare the UP NEET UG round 2 allotment result on November 20 or November 21, 2022. Candidates who will get selected in the second round can download the allotment letter and report at the allotted institutes between November 21 and November 24, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Dates

EventsDates
UP NEET UG counselling 2022 online registrationNovember 11 (4 pm) to November 14 (2 pm), 2022
Submission of security feeNovember 11 (4 pm) to November 15, 2022
Merit list release dateNovember 14, 2022
Date of online verification of recordsNovember 12 to November 15, 2022
Online choice fillingNovember 16 (4 pm) to November 18 (2 pm), 2022
Declaration of allotment resultNovember 20 or November 21, 2022
Allotment letter download and reporting at allotted institutesNovember 21 to November 24, 2022

Earlier on November 12, DMET extended the college reporting date against round 1 NEET UG counselling for selected candidates till November 14. Through UP NEET UG 2022 counselling candidates will get admission in 85 per cent of state quota seats for MBBS and BDS programmes offered by 32 medical and 23 dental colleges across the state.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras Witnesses Increase In Pre-Placement Offers For 2022-23; Phase 1 Placements From December 1
IIT Madras Witnesses Increase In Pre-Placement Offers For 2022-23; Phase 1 Placements From December 1
Kerala High Court Annuls Appointment Of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies Vice-Chancellor
Kerala High Court Annuls Appointment Of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies Vice-Chancellor
IIFT MBA 2023 Application Process Ends Today, Steps To Apply
IIFT MBA 2023 Application Process Ends Today, Steps To Apply
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
LSAT India 2023 Registration Window Open; Apply At Discoverlaw.in
LSAT India 2023 Registration Window Open; Apply At Discoverlaw.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................