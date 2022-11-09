UP NEET UG round-1 seat allotment result out

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has announced the UP NEET UG counselling round 1 seat allotment result today, November 9. The upneet.gov.in official website is hosting the round 1 seat allotment result. To access the UP NEET UG round-1 seat allotment result, candidates will have to login at the website with their roll numbers and NEET application number.

Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

NEET UG counselling under the 85 per cent state quota seats is conducted by the respective state authorities. The round 1 UP NEET PG seat allotment result has been done on the basis of choices submitted by the MD and MS aspirants during the choice-filling process.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Download Round-1 Seat Allotment Result

Go to upneet.gov.in Click on the designated round-1 seat allotment result link Enter credentials -- roll number, NEET application number Submit and download the UP NEET UG 2022 counselling result

Candidates shortlisted in the UP NEET UG counselling round-1 will now have to download allotment letter and take admission by November 11, failing which their candidature will be cancelled. Earlier, the DMET allied the candidates to fill the course and college preferences between November 1 to 4, 2022.