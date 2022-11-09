  • Home
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The upneet.gov.in official website has made the round 1 seat allotment result link active. To access and download the UP NEET UG round-1 seat allotment result, candidates will have to use their roll numbers and NEET application number.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 9, 2022 8:39 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, has announced the UP NEET UG counselling round 1 seat allotment result today, November 9. The upneet.gov.in official website is hosting the round 1 seat allotment result. To access the UP NEET UG round-1 seat allotment result, candidates will have to login at the website with their roll numbers and NEET application number.

NEET UG counselling under the 85 per cent state quota seats is conducted by the respective state authorities. The round 1 UP NEET PG seat allotment result has been done on the basis of choices submitted by the MD and MS aspirants during the choice-filling process.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Download Round-1 Seat Allotment Result

  1. Go to upneet.gov.in
  2. Click on the designated round-1 seat allotment result link
  3. Enter credentials -- roll number, NEET application number
  4. Submit and download the UP NEET UG 2022 counselling result

Candidates shortlisted in the UP NEET UG counselling round-1 will now have to download allotment letter and take admission by November 11, failing which their candidature will be cancelled. Earlier, the DMET allied the candidates to fill the course and college preferences between November 1 to 4, 2022.

UP NEET Counselling Results NEET 2022
