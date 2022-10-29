UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Merit List Out; Direct Link

  • Home
DMET Uttar Pradesh, has released the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 merit list today.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 29, 2022 8:41 pm IST

UP NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Merit List Released
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has released the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 merit list today, October 29. Candidates registered for UP NEET UG counselling can check the merit list on the official website-- upneet.gov.in.

Direct Link: UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Merit List

NEET 2022
