UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today At Upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, will close the registration window for UP NEET UG counselling 2022 today, October 28. Candidates can apply online for UP NEET UG counselling 2022 till 2 pm today through the official website– upneet.gov.in. However, students can make the security deposit till October 30, 2022.

DMET will release the UP NEET UG 2022 counselling merit list on October 29, 2022. Candidates can complete the online choice-filling process between November 1 to November 4, 2022. The allotment result will be declared from November 4 to November 5. Candidates can download the allotment letter and report at the allotted institutes from November 7 to November 11, 2022.

UP NEET Counselling 2022: Steps To Register Online

Go to the UP NEET official website- upneet.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on ‘Step -1 Registration UG (MBBS/BDS)’.

Then from the drop-down menu click on NEET UG counselling.

Enter the NEET UG 2022 application number, roll number, captcha code and click on submit.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the counselling registration fee.

The UP NEET UG 2022 counselling is held for MBBS and BDS programme admission for 85 per cent state quota seats offered by 32 medical and 23 dental colleges.