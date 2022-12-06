  • Home
The UP NEET UG counselling mop-up round online registration process has started today. Candidates can complete the registration till December 9.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 6, 2022 9:05 pm IST

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins; Details Here
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round
Image credit: Shutterstock

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has started the UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round registration process from today, December 6, 2022. Candidates willing to register online for UP NEET UG counselling mop-up round can do it through the official website- upneet.gov.in. While registering it is mandatory to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 through net banking, debit card or credit card. The last date to register and pay the registration fees is December 9, 2022.

As per the official schedule, the UP NEET UG mop-up round merit list will be released on December 9. After the release of the merit list candidates can fill in their choices from December 10 to December 13.

DMET will declare the mop-up round seat allotment result on December 15, 2022. Candidates whose names are on the allotment list need to download the allotment letter from December 16 to December 18, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Register Online

  1. Visit the official website - upneet.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the UP NEET UG counselling registration link available.
  3. Complete the registration process with the required details and pay the counselling fee.
  4. Once done, candidates need to download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further needs.
