UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has started the UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round registration process from today, December 6, 2022. Candidates willing to register online for UP NEET UG counselling mop-up round can do it through the official website- upneet.gov.in. While registering it is mandatory to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 through net banking, debit card or credit card. The last date to register and pay the registration fees is December 9, 2022.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

As per the official schedule, the UP NEET UG mop-up round merit list will be released on December 9. After the release of the merit list candidates can fill in their choices from December 10 to December 13.

DMET will declare the mop-up round seat allotment result on December 15, 2022. Candidates whose names are on the allotment list need to download the allotment letter from December 16 to December 18, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Register Online