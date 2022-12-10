  • Home
  • Education
  • UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Merit List Out; Direct Link

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Merit List Out; Direct Link

The UP NEET UG 2022 counselling mop-up round merit list is available on the official website of DME, UP- upneet.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 10, 2022 3:14 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling Against Mop-Up Round Starts Today
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Result Out; Direct Link Here
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Choice Filling, Choice Locking Begins At Dme.mponline.gov.in
Uttar Pradesh UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Today
AYUSH UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Final Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Final Result Out; Direct Link Here
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Merit List Out; Direct Link
UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Merit List

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) UP has released the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) 2022 counselling mop-up round merit list. Candidates can check and download the merit through the official website- upneet.gov.in.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!
Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.
Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!
Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

A total of 2,499 candidates are in the UP NEET mop-up round merit list. The list includes the state merit, roll number, name, father's name, UP category, UP sub-category, NEET marks and NEET rank.

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Merit List Direct Link

DMET has opened the choice-filling window today, December 10 and candidates can fill in their choices till December 13, 2022. The UP NEET UG counselling seat allotment result will be released on December 15. Those candidates whose names are on the allotment list are required to download the allotment letter from December 16 to December 19, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Merit List: How To Download

  1. At first, go to the official website of UP NEET- upneet.gov.in.
  2. From the notifications section, click on the UP NEET UG 2022 counselling mop-up round merit list link available.
  3. The merit list PDF file will get displayed on the screen.
  4. Download the list and take a print out of the same for further need.
Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
University Bill: Kerala Governor Says Government Can't Act Unilaterally
University Bill: Kerala Governor Says Government Can't Act Unilaterally
DU PG Admission 2022: University Provides 75 Per Cent Fee Concession For PwBD Candidates
DU PG Admission 2022: University Provides 75 Per Cent Fee Concession For PwBD Candidates
AILET 2023 Exam Tomorrow; Admit Card Details For BA LLB, LLM, PhD Law Aspirants
AILET 2023 Exam Tomorrow; Admit Card Details For BA LLB, LLM, PhD Law Aspirants
DU PG Admission 2022: Provision To Update UG Marks Open; Last Date, Steps To Upload Here
DU PG Admission 2022: Provision To Update UG Marks Open; Last Date, Steps To Upload Here
Last Date To Raise Objections Against Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Today
Last Date To Raise Objections Against Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................