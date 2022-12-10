UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Merit List Out; Direct Link

UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Merit List

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) UP has released the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) 2022 counselling mop-up round merit list. Candidates can check and download the merit through the official website- upneet.gov.in.

A total of 2,499 candidates are in the UP NEET mop-up round merit list. The list includes the state merit, roll number, name, father's name, UP category, UP sub-category, NEET marks and NEET rank.

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Merit List Direct Link

DMET has opened the choice-filling window today, December 10 and candidates can fill in their choices till December 13, 2022. The UP NEET UG counselling seat allotment result will be released on December 15. Those candidates whose names are on the allotment list are required to download the allotment letter from December 16 to December 19, 2022.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Merit List: How To Download