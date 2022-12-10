UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Choice Filling Begins At Upneet.gov.in
Candidates whose names are on the UP NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling merit list can enter and lock the choices.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has opened the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling mop-up round online choice-filling window today, December 10. Candidates can fill in their choices through the official website- upneet.gov.in. The UP NEET UG 2022 choice-filling process will end on December 13, 2022.
Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!
Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.
Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!
Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round Choice Filling Direct Link
Candidates whose names are on the merit list of UP NEET UG counselling can complete the choice-filling and choice-locking process. The mop-up round seat allotment result will be available on the official website on December 15. Candidates can download the allotment list from December 16 to December 18, 2022.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: Steps To Fill, Lock Choices
- First of all visit the official website -- upneet.gov.in
- Then on the homepage click on the UP NEET UG mop-up round choice filling link available.
- Log in with the necessary credentials- course, roll number, password and captcha code.
- Fill in the choices in the order of preference, lock the choices and click on submit.