UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Choice Filling Begins At Upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has opened the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling mop-up round online choice-filling window today, December 10. Candidates can fill in their choices through the official website- upneet.gov.in. The UP NEET UG 2022 choice-filling process will end on December 13, 2022.

The DMET official website states, "Candidates are advised to lock their choices after submitting choices of their preferences failing which they will be debarred from the seat allotment process. Choice locking and login password is same".

Candidates whose names are on the merit list of UP NEET UG counselling can complete the choice-filling and choice-locking process. The mop-up round seat allotment result will be available on the official website on December 15. Candidates can download the allotment list from December 16 to December 18, 2022.

