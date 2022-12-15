  • Home
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

DMET Uttar Pradesh has declared the state’s UP NEET UG counselling mop-up round allotment result at dgme.up.gov.in.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
UP NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round allotment result declared

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has declared the state’s National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling mop-up round allotment result today, December 15, 2022. Candidates can check the UP NEET UG 2022 mop-up result on the official website– dgme.up.gov.in. To access and download the UP NEET UG 2022 mop-up allotment letter, candidates need to log in with their NEET UG roll number and password.

The shortlisted candidates can download the allotment letter and apply for admission at the allotted Medical/Dental college between December 16 and December 18, 2022. Such candidates can apply for admission by paying the demand draft in favour of the Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, payable at Lucknow.

The DMET Uttar Pradesh has prepared the UP NEET mop-up round allotment result by considering the NEET merit, choices filled by the candidates and availability of the seats in the participating Medical/Dental colleges.

Direct Link: UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round Result

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round Result: Steps To Check

  1. Go to the official website -- upneet.gov.in

  2. On the homepage click on the UP NEET UG mop-up round allotment result link

  3. Log in with the credentials and the mop-up round seat allotment will be displayed on the screen

  4. Download the UP NEET UG mop-up round allotment letter

  5. Take a print for the further counselling process.

