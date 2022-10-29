UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Document Correction Window Opens; Round 1 Merit List Soon

UP NEET UG Round 1 Merit List Today

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has opened the document correction window for candidates registered for state's NEET UG counselling 2022. Eligible candidates can make corrections and upload the right documents on the official website-- upneet.gov.in till October 30. The DMET Uttar Pradesh has also scheduled to release the UP NEET UG 2022 round 1 merit list today, October 29.

Candidates registered for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling are suggested to upload the correct documents within the stipulated timeline. The DMET Uttar Pradesh will not consider any further request for correction in applications after the deadline. If any discrepancy is found in any document of the candidate at the time of verification, his/her allotment will be cancelled and s/he will not be considered eligible for the further counselling process.

“It has come to the notice of the office that some documents have been uploaded wrongly by the candidates participating in the counselling. In such a situation, the candidates are informed that after completion of registration process, a window period from October 29, 1 PM to October 30, upto 1 PM will be opened for uploading correct documents,” DMET Uttar Pradesh said in a notice.

The Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2022 choice filling will start on November 1 (11 am) and will close on November 4 (2 pm). The UP NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on November 4 or 5. Candidates will be able to download their round 1 allotment letter between November 7 and November 11, 2022.