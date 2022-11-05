  • Home
  • Education
  • UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling, Allotment Dates Revised; Check Schedule

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling, Allotment Dates Revised; Check Schedule

The UP NEET UG counselling 2022 dates have been revised by DMET. The allotment result will be now declared on November 8 or 9, 2022.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 5, 2022 2:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Activates Reset Option, Unlock Registration Link For Round 2 Counselling
Goa NEET UG Counselling 2022: Schedule For Admission To B Pharm, NEET-Based Courses Released At Dte.goa.gov.in
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022: First Round Allotment Out At Cgdme.co.in
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Adds 156 New Seats In Round 2 Counselling; Details Here
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Out At Bfuhs.ac.in
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Direct Link
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling, Allotment Dates Revised; Check Schedule
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 dates revised.
Image credit: Shutterstock

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has revised the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling dates. The dates to submit the security fee, choice filling, declaration of allotment result, allotment letter download and reporting at allotted institutes have been rescheduled by DMET. Candidates can check and download the UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 schedule from the official website- upneet.gov.in.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

As per the revised dates, the allotment result which was about to be declared today, November 4 or tomorrow, November 5 will be released on November 8 or 9, 2022. Meanwhile, the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 choice-filling process is now going on and will continue till November 7, 2022. Earlier, DMET Uttar Pradesh released the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 merit list on October 29.

To complete the choice-filling process candidates have to visit the official website and log in using the NEET UG 2022 roll number and password. The candidate then needs to choose the desired colleges in the order of preference. After choosing the preferred colleges, a candidate must save the selection to proceed with the further process.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule

Events

Dates

Last date to submit the security fee

November 1, 2022

Online choice filling dates

November 3 (from 11 am) - November 7, 2022

Declaration of allotment result round

November 8 or November 9, 2022

Allotment letter download and reporting at allotted institutes

November 9 - 13, 2022

Click here for more Education News
UP NEET
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Announces Round One Schedule At Kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Announces Round One Schedule At Kea.kar.nic.in
Madhya Pradesh Board To Conduct 10th, 12th Exams 2023 From February 13
Madhya Pradesh Board To Conduct 10th, 12th Exams 2023 From February 13
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Today At Mcc.nic.in
MBBS Will Also Be Taught In Hindi From Next Year In Uttarakhand: Medical Education Minister
MBBS Will Also Be Taught In Hindi From Next Year In Uttarakhand: Medical Education Minister
All Languages Given Importance In NEP 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan At 'Kashi-Tamil Samagam'
All Languages Given Importance In NEP 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan At 'Kashi-Tamil Samagam'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................