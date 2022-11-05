UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling, Allotment Dates Revised; Check Schedule

Image credit: Shutterstock UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 dates revised.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has revised the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling dates. The dates to submit the security fee, choice filling, declaration of allotment result, allotment letter download and reporting at allotted institutes have been rescheduled by DMET. Candidates can check and download the UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 schedule from the official website- upneet.gov.in.

As per the revised dates, the allotment result which was about to be declared today, November 4 or tomorrow, November 5 will be released on November 8 or 9, 2022. Meanwhile, the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 choice-filling process is now going on and will continue till November 7, 2022. Earlier, DMET Uttar Pradesh released the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 merit list on October 29.

To complete the choice-filling process candidates have to visit the official website and log in using the NEET UG 2022 roll number and password. The candidate then needs to choose the desired colleges in the order of preference. After choosing the preferred colleges, a candidate must save the selection to proceed with the further process.

