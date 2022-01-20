UP NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Process Begins; Direct Link, How To Apply

  • Home
UP NEET Counselling 2021: UG medical aspirants can register for MBBS and BDS courses and apply online at the official website -- upneet.gov.in.

UPNEET counselling UG round 1 registration begins
UP NEET UG 2021 Counselling: The registration process for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2021 Round 1 counselling has started. UG medical aspirants can register for MBBS and BDS courses and apply online at the official website -- upneet.gov.in on or before the last date to avoid a last-minute rush. NEET counselling under the state quota seats is conducted by the respective state authorities.

The registration and online application will continue till January 24. The candidates of Uttar Pradesh can participate in the UP NEET 2021 counselling process. Candidates will have to login at the official websites -- upneet.gov.in or dgmeup.in to register for the counselling process.

The administering body will release the merit list of registered candidates on January 25. Students will have to fill the choices online between January 27 and January 31. The UPNEET UG counselling round 1 registration result will be declared tentatively on February 1-2, while the date of reporting to college for admission is between February 2 to 5.

The application for UP NEET UG Counselling 2021 is basic with steps including registration, payment of fee and choice filling; choice filling and locking; processing of seat allotment; result and reporting.

UP NEET UG 2021 Counselling Registration: Direct Link

UP NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Steps To Register

  1. Visit the official website -- upneet.gov.in
  2. Click on the designated registration link
  3. Select course
  4. Enter credentials including NEET roll numbers and email id
  5. Login and fill the application form
  6. Pay the NEET counselling fee
  7. Lock options and click on submit

  8. Download the registration form and take a printout for future reference

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UP NEET NEET Exam 2021 NEET UG 2021 NEET 2021 Result NEET Counselling 2021
