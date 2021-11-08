  • Home
NEET Counselling 2021 Dates: The state and central counselling committees including MCC and AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) also are yet to announce the dates as to when will counselling start for NEET 2021 UG medical seats.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 8, 2021 10:05 am IST

UP NEET UG Counselling 2021 Dates Likely Soon; Official Website, Application Steps
NEET counselling 2021 dates soon
New Delhi:

The Director-General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, will start UP NEET UG Counselling 2021 soon. Medical aspirants can register and apply online when NEET UG counselling starts at the official website, upneet.gov.in. NEET counselling under the 85 per cent state quota seats is conducted by the respective state authorities for admission to state government and private dental and medical colleges. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) administers the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee.

The state and central counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) also are yet to announce the dates as to when will counselling start for NEET 2021 UG medical seats.

The application for UP NEET UG Counselling 2021 is basic with steps including registration, payment of fee and choice filling; choice filling and locking; processing of seat allotment; result and reporting.

Steps To Register For UP NEET UG Counselling 2021

  • Go to the official website, upneet.gov.in.
  • Click on the designated registration link
  • Select course
  • Enter credentials including NEET roll numbers and application numbers
  • Login and fill the application form
  • Pay the NEET counselling fee
  • Lock options
  • Submit

Last year registered candidates had to get their documents verified at nodal centres selected by them and deposit the security fee in NEET counselling. During NEET counselling certificate verification, candidates were required to appear in person and produce all the original documents.

