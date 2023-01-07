UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Schedule For BDS Courses Out; Check Dates

UP NEET UG 2022 counselling for mop-up round released

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has released the schedule for UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round for BDS course. Candidates can check the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round BDS course on the official website of DMET Uttar Pradesh at dgme.up.gov.in.

The UP NEET UG mop-up round merit list for BDS courses will likely be released on January 7 or 8, 2022. The online choice filling against the BDS mop-up round counselling will be held between January 9 (11 am) and January 11, 2023 (11 am). The DMET UP will declare the UP NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment result for BDS course will be declared on January 11 or January 12, 2023.

Candidates whose name is in the UP NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment for BDS course are required to download the allotment letters and report at the allotted college from January 12 to January 14, 2023. Candidates who have allotted/admitted any seat through first mop-up round are not eligible for second mop-up round. Candidates admitted to any Medical/ Dental college in India through AIQ or other State counselling through NEET UG 2022 are not eligible for the second Mop-Up round.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round 2: Important Dates