UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Schedule For BDS Courses Out; Check Dates

DMET Uttar Pradesh has released the schedule for UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round for BDS course.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 7, 2023 2:43 pm IST

UP NEET UG 2022 counselling for mop-up round released

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has released the schedule for UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round for BDS course. Candidates can check the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round BDS course on the official website of DMET Uttar Pradesh at dgme.up.gov.in.

The UP NEET UG mop-up round merit list for BDS courses will likely be released on January 7 or 8, 2022. The online choice filling against the BDS mop-up round counselling will be held between January 9 (11 am) and January 11, 2023 (11 am). The DMET UP will declare the UP NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment result for BDS course will be declared on January 11 or January 12, 2023.

Candidates whose name is in the UP NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment for BDS course are required to download the allotment letters and report at the allotted college from January 12 to January 14, 2023. Candidates who have allotted/admitted any seat through first mop-up round are not eligible for second mop-up round. Candidates admitted to any Medical/ Dental college in India through AIQ or other State counselling through NEET UG 2022 are not eligible for the second Mop-Up round.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round 2: Important Dates

EventsDates
UP NEET UG counselling 2022 online registrationJanuary 6 to January 7, 2023 (till 2 pm)
Submission of registration feeJanuary 6 to January 7, 2023 (till 6 pm)
Submission of online security January 6 to January 7, 2023
Date of online verification of recordsJanuary 6 to January 7, 2023
Merit list release dateJanuary 7 or 8, 2023
Online choice fillingJanuary 9 to January 11, 2023 (till 11 am)
Declaration of allotment resultJanuary 11 or 12, 2023
Allotment letter download and reporting at allotted institutesJanuary 12 to 14, 2023
