UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Begins Today; Documents Required

DMET Uttar Pradesh has started the state's NEET UG mop-up round reporting today, December 16.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 16, 2022 12:37 pm IST

UP NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round reporting started today

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has started the state's NEET UG mop-up round reporting today, December 16. The shortlisted candidates in UP NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment can download the allotment letter and report at the allotted college till December 18, 2022. To access and download the UP NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment letter, candidates need to login on the official website-- upneet.gov.in, using their roll numbers and NEET application number.

Candidates selected in the mop-up round allotment result need to confirm their admission by accepting the seat allotment, reporting at the allotted college and paying the admission fee. UP NEET UG 2022 counselling process is being conducted for providing admission to candidates on 85 per cent of state quota seats. Candidates have to produce all the required documents while reporting at the allotted college.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Download Allotment Letter

  • Go to the upneet.gov.in, designated official website for UP NEET UG counselling 2022
  • Click on the 'Counselling' tab on the home page and visit mop-up seat allotment result
  • Enter credentials -- roll number, NEET application number and click on submit tab
  • The UP NEET UG mop-up round allotment result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the allotment letter PDF and take a print for future use.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

  • NEET UG 2022 admit card
  • NEET UG 2022 result
  • UP NEET UG 2022 allotment letter
  • Marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate
  • Class 12 certificate
  • Passport size photograph
  • Valid photo ID proof
  • Caste certificate (if any)
  • Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any)
  • Disability certificate (if any)
UP NEET NEET 2022
