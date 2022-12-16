UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Begins Today; Documents Required

UP NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round reporting started today

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has started the state's NEET UG mop-up round reporting today, December 16. The shortlisted candidates in UP NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment can download the allotment letter and report at the allotted college till December 18, 2022. To access and download the UP NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment letter, candidates need to login on the official website-- upneet.gov.in, using their roll numbers and NEET application number.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

Candidates selected in the mop-up round allotment result need to confirm their admission by accepting the seat allotment, reporting at the allotted college and paying the admission fee. UP NEET UG 2022 counselling process is being conducted for providing admission to candidates on 85 per cent of state quota seats. Candidates have to produce all the required documents while reporting at the allotted college.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Download Allotment Letter

Go to the upneet.gov.in, designated official website for UP NEET UG counselling 2022

Click on the 'Counselling' tab on the home page and visit mop-up seat allotment result

Enter credentials -- roll number, NEET application number and click on submit tab

The UP NEET UG mop-up round allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download the allotment letter PDF and take a print for future use.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required